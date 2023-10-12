Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Increases By 156.0%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 156.0% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 15,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,883. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
