Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Grows By 150.2%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 643,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 226,165 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 33,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

