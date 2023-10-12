Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Up 155.6% in September

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

