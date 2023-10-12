Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 55.6%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

