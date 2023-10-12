Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Grows By 153.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
IsoEnergy Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 42,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.73.
About IsoEnergy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.