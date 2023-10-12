Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Grows By 153.1%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 42,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

