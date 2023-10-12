Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Drops By 55.4%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. IperionX accounts for about 0.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IperionX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. IperionX has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Stories

