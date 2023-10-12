Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.94

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 34110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 304,181 shares of company stock worth $6,302,138. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Biohaven by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

