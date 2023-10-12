Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.71

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.71 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 51811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

