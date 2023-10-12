Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.09

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 13469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a market cap of $836.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

