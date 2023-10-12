3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.95

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 218664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

