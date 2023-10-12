Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.99

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 53880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Everi Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

