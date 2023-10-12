Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1794548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The firm has a market cap of $547.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
