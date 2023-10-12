Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1794548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm has a market cap of $547.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

