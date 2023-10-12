indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.39

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 96396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $888.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

