Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.49

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 19877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

