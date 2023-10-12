Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.47

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 5580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 77,385 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

