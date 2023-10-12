Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 9714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $530.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 853,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.