Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.07

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 650050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 65,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

