Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.52

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 20324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
