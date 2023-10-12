Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.52

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 20324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 over the last three months.

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.