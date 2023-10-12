Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26,800.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

