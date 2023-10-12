Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 345,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in MP Materials by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

