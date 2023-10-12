Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $493.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.22 and its 200-day moving average is $486.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

