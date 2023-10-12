Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

