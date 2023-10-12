United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,126,279. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.76. 26,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

