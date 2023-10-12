Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 144,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

