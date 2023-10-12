Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 116,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

