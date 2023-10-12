Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 756 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,991 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.17. 554,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

