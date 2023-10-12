Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.93. 54,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

