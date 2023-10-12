Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PATK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,209,598 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

