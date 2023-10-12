Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

DFIN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,504 shares of company stock worth $19,107,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.