GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of GMS worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

