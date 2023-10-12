Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $113.39. 23,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,269. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

