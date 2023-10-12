Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.1 %

ADUS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

