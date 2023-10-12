Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 18,592 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises approximately 3.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stellantis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 1,304,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

