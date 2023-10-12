Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 1,075,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,913. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

