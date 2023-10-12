Channing Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.20.

ASML Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.07 on Thursday, hitting $620.26. The company had a trading volume of 484,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,592. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $630.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.