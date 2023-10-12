Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a 52-week low of $60.79 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

