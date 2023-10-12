Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 34,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,629. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.