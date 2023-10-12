Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.22. 299,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,983. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.