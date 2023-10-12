Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SMFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

