The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 252,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

