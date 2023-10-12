RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

RPM opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

