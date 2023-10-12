Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 579 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,847. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

