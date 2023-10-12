Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 218,243 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,243 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

