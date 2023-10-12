Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.30. 313,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,746. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $161.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

