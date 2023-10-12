Rockland Trust Co. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

