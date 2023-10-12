Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 59.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 154,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.