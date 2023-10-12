Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,946 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

