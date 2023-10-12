Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

