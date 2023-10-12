Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCI stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.