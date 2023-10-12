Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

